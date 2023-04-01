Russia attacks civilians in 8 Ukrainian regions, kills 5-month-old baby in Avdiivka

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked eight regions across Ukraine over the past 24 hours, killing at least five people and wounding 10, according to regional governors' reports on April 1.

Among the killed was a five-month-old boy and his grandmother in the front-line city of Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported, adding that the parents of the newborn were wounded.

In the southern Kherson Oblast, three people were killed, and two were wounded, according to the regional military administration.

Two of the killed were power engineers, aged 45 and 50, who blew up on a mine left behind by Russian troops while working on the restoration of the power grids in the liberated village of Posad-Pokrovske, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. The crew's third power engineer received a serious injury and is currently receiving medical treatment, he added.

In the northeastern Sumy Oblast, Russian forces conducted shelling on four communities in the region near the Russian border, wounding a civilian, according to the regional military administration.

In the southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, two employees of the regional power grid operator were wounded in the town of Orikhiv, the company said on March 31.

One of the victims suffered a shrapnel wound to the head, and the other a wound to the back, according to the statement. Both victims were later hospitalized at the Zaporizhzhia Regional Hospital, where they underwent surgery and are in serious condition, Deputy Mayor of Orikhiv Svitlana Mandrych said, as cited by Suspilne news.

Anatoliy Kurtiev, acting mayor of Zaporizhzhia city, reported on March 31 that a Russian rocket hit a cemetery's territory, and two people received light injuries. He added that 55 houses were damaged, among which four of them suffered "significant destruction."

Other regions across Ukraine that came under attack were Luhansk, Dnipropetrovsk, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv oblasts.