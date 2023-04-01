Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russia attacks civilians in 8 Ukrainian regions, kills 5-month-old baby in Avdiivka

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 1, 2023 11:47 AM 2 min read
A damaged residential building following a Russian attack in Donetsk Oblast on March 31-April 1, 2023. (Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked eight regions across Ukraine over the past 24 hours, killing at least five people and wounding 10, according to regional governors' reports on April 1.

Among the killed was a five-month-old boy and his grandmother in the front-line city of Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported, adding that the parents of the newborn were wounded.

In the southern Kherson Oblast, three people were killed, and two were wounded, according to the regional military administration.

Two of the killed were power engineers, aged 45 and 50, who blew up on a mine left behind by Russian troops while working on the restoration of the power grids in the liberated village of Posad-Pokrovske, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. The crew's third power engineer received a serious injury and is currently receiving medical treatment, he added.

In the northeastern Sumy Oblast, Russian forces conducted shelling on four communities in the region near the Russian border, wounding a civilian, according to the regional military administration.

In the southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, two employees of the regional power grid operator were wounded in the town of Orikhiv, the company said on March 31.

One of the victims suffered a shrapnel wound to the head, and the other a wound to the back, according to the statement. Both victims were later hospitalized at the Zaporizhzhia Regional Hospital, where they underwent surgery and are in serious condition, Deputy Mayor of Orikhiv Svitlana Mandrych said, as cited by Suspilne news.

Anatoliy Kurtiev, acting mayor of Zaporizhzhia city, reported on March 31 that a Russian rocket hit a cemetery's territory, and two people received light injuries. He added that 55 houses were damaged, among which four of them suffered "significant destruction."

Other regions across Ukraine that came under attack were Luhansk, Dnipropetrovsk, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv oblasts.

Ukraine war latest: Zelensky, EU leaders visit Bucha on liberation anniversary, honor massacre victims
Key developments on March 31: * Zelensky, EU leaders visit Bucha one year after its liberation from Russian occupation * UN human rights chief: 8,400 civilian deaths in Ukraine ‘just the tip of the iceberg’ * Ukrainian military repels 30 Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast, says General Staff On…
Kyiv IndependentThaisa Semenova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.