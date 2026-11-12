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Witkoff, Kushner arrive in Moscow following Ukraine peace talks, Russian state media reports

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by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Witkoff, Kushner arrive in Moscow following Ukraine peace talks, Russian state media reports
A convoy purportedly transporting U.S. envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff in footage taken by Russian state media near Moscow's Vnukovo International Airport on Nov. 12, 2026. (TASS/Telegram)

U.S. envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff arrived in Moscow early Nov. 12, Russian state media reported, following two days of Ukraine peace talks on Nov. 10-11 that failed to produce a meaningful breakthrough.

On Nov. 11, the two envoys announced they would meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia.

After Kushner and Witkoff finish their trip to Moscow, President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to receive a debrief in Ireland during a separate visit.

"We see some openings and some opportunities," Kushner told the press, adding that the two envoys would also travel to Dublin to debrief Zelensky, who will be attending a Nov. 13 informal meeting of EU leaders.

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No ceasefire or peace deal was reached at the first U.S. brokered peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in months.

The Abu Dhabi talks did bring an agreement on a new exchange of prisoners of war, Rustem Umerov, head of the Ukrainian delegation, said.

Steps toward a broader peace deal and Ukraine's post-war reconstruction were also discussed at the talks, Umerov added.

"The first step — to end the war and ensure security guarantees for Ukraine," he said in a post on X.

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Steve WitkoffRussiaUkraineMoscowVladimir Putin
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Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

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