Witkoff, Kushner arrive in Moscow following Ukraine peace talks, Russian state media reports

U.S. envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff arrived in Moscow early Nov. 12, Russian state media reported, following two days of Ukraine peace talks on Nov. 10-11 that failed to produce a meaningful breakthrough.

On Nov. 11, the two envoys announced they would meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia.

After Kushner and Witkoff finish their trip to Moscow, President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to receive a debrief in Ireland during a separate visit.

"We see some openings and some opportunities," Kushner told the press, adding that the two envoys would also travel to Dublin to debrief Zelensky, who will be attending a Nov. 13 informal meeting of EU leaders.

read also Trump’s envoys to travel to Moscow as Abu Dhabi talks end without breakthrough

No ceasefire or peace deal was reached at the first U.S. brokered peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in months.

The Abu Dhabi talks did bring an agreement on a new exchange of prisoners of war, Rustem Umerov, head of the Ukrainian delegation, said.

Steps toward a broader peace deal and Ukraine's post-war reconstruction were also discussed at the talks, Umerov added.

"The first step — to end the war and ensure security guarantees for Ukraine," he said in a post on X.