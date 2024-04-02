Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Business, US, LNG, Ukraine aid bill, Joe Biden, Mike Johnson
Edit post

White House dismisses linking Ukraine aid to reversal of natural gas policy

by Olena Goncharova April 3, 2024 2:41 AM 2 min read
The Fluxys liquefied natural gas terminal in Zeebrugge, on Aug. 23, 2022. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Kurt Desplenter/Belga Mag/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The Biden administration has rejected an agreement with U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson to connect Ukraine aid with lifting the Biden administration's pause on new liquefied natural gas (LNG) export licenses.

"The president has been clear that House Republicans should pass the bipartisan national security agreement that already passed the Senate as soon as possible to get Ukraine the aid it urgently needs to defend itself from Russian tyranny," the White House said in a statement on April 2, according to Bloomberg.  

"The president supports the pause on pending, additional approvals of LNG export licenses to evaluate the economic and climate impacts on consumers and communities."

In January, the Biden administration ordered a halt in approving new licenses to export LNG to countries outside US free-trade agreements. This directive came as the Energy Department evaluated the impact of such exports on climate change, the economy, and national security, particularly concerning European, Asian, and other international destinations.

Following the distribution of $74 billion in aid to Ukraine since the full-scale invasion began in February 2022, progress on the next $60 billion aid package has hit a standstill within Congress.

Johnson has thus far declined to schedule a vote on the package amidst ongoing partisan discussions. However, he announced that Congress would vote on Ukrainian aid after the Easter holidays on April 7.

In the meantime, certain Republicans have advocated for providing aid to Ukraine through loans.

Why some far-right Republicans are hell bent on ending further aid to Ukraine
As the world watched in horror at Russia’s unprovoked full-scale invasion and war against Ukraine in the early months of 2022, Americans rallied firmly behind the embattled eastern European democracy. Shortly after the start of the full-scale war, 79% of U.S. voters supported sending arms to Ukrain…
The Kyiv IndependentKris Parker

Author: Olena Goncharova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:55 AM

Russia attacks 11 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 11 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 51 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 2. At least 226 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:12 PM

Bloomberg: Biden calls Xi, Ukraine likely on the agenda.

A senior administration official told reporters at a briefing that Biden would reiterate "that China should use its leverage with Russia and Iran to enhance stability, both around the war in Ukraine and amid turmoil in the Middle East."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.