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How European machinery helped build Russia's deadly missiles
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Customs records obtained by the Kyiv Independent reveal that specialized metalworking equipment manufactured in Germany, Italy, Spain, and other EU countries continued reaching Russian metallurgical plants during the war through a Turkish intermediary.
How European machinery helped build Russia's deadly missiles
Why this prominent Ukrainian female writer voluntarily joined the army
Ukraine debates LGBTQ rights as thousands serve in the military | Ukraine This Week
Inside Ukraine's elite unit hunting Russian soldiers with fiber optic drones
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.