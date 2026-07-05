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How adult content could help Ukraine's war effort | Ukraine This Week
In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, Kateryna Denisova examines one of Ukraine's most unusual legal contradictions. Numerous adult content creators pay taxes to the state while risking criminal prosecution for the very work that generates their income.
How adult content could help Ukraine's war effort | Ukraine This Week
How European machinery helped build Russia's deadly missiles
Why this prominent Ukrainian female writer voluntarily joined the army
Ukraine debates LGBTQ rights as thousands serve in the military | Ukraine This Week
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.