Senior Program Assistant for the National Democratic Institute (NDI)

Department: Countering Disinformation Program

Job Title: Senior Program Assistant

Reports to: Program Manager

Location: Kyiv, Ukraine (The position is currently remote. Eventually, it will be based in Kyiv, subject to security reviews.)

Application Deadline: Sept. 13, 2022

The National Democratic Institute for International Affairs (NDI) is a non-profit organization working to strengthen democracy worldwide. NDI programs in Ukraine are supported by the U.S. Agency for International Development, the Government of Sweden, Global Affairs Canada, the National Endowment for Democracy, and the U.K. Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office. The NDI and its partners have been working in Ukraine since 1992.

Position Summary: The National Democratic Institute (NDI) seeks a Senior Program Assistant (SPA) to support the Countering Disinformation Program. The SPA will be responsible for providing advanced day-to-day programmatic and administrative support for the implementation of the program activities under the supervision of the program manager, and ultimately the Resident Country Director. This position requires a high degree of discretion, strong organizational skills, good judgment, and an interest in media and information space. Working proficiency in English is required. This position does not have supervisory responsibilities.

Job Responsibilities:

With general guidance from a supervisor, work with increasing independence to support the implementation of NDI’s Countering Disinformation program activities in Ukraine.

Independently arrange logistics for NDI activities, including online and in-person conferences, workshops, study visits, and consultations for the NDI’s civil society, media, and governmental partners.

Contribute to the design and development of all the program activities and events, including qualitative and quantitative public opinion polls.

Prepare meeting/activities notes, background information, and briefing papers when needed.

Assist with and provide back-up for the day-to-day operations of the program, responding to routine program inquiries, ensuring prompt and accurate internal communication.

Cultivate and maintain regular communication with program partners, participants, and vendors.

Contribute to the analysis of the civic and information context in Ukraine, which may include monitoring the national and international media and developing regular political newsletters and analysis papers.

Provide high-quality oral interpretation and written translation from English into Ukrainian and vice versa as required.

Work with the NDI’s Administration and Finance team to prepare payments and reconciliations of program expenditures.

Perform increasingly complex monitoring and evaluation of program activities, in line with the NDI’s performance monitoring framework.

Prepare drafts of contributions to reports under supervisor’s review and edits.

Write weekly reports for internal purposes on program developments in consultation with the supervisor and contribute to quarterly and annual reports.

Perform other duties as assigned by the manager or other supervisors.

Qualifications/Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree in Communications, Political Science, Social Sciences, International Relations, or related fields.

Two years of experience in a related field is required.

Ability to provide a general analysis of trends in Ukrainian information space and identify intersections with the NDI programs.

High-level organizational skills with clear attention to detail.

Demonstrated experience applying established organizational and donor policies to logistical and administrative support functions.

Fluency in Ukrainian and advanced written and oral communication skills in English are required.

Increasing ability to work both independently and as a member of a team.

Working knowledge of Google Apps (Gmail, Calendar, Google Drive, and G+), and PC-based word processing and spreadsheet applications.

Willingness and work beyond usual working hours, when necessary.

The NDI offers a competitive package of remuneration and benefits. Actual salaries will be negotiated with successful applicants based on qualifications and experience.

Submission Guidelines. Suitable and qualified candidates are requested to send a CV and motivation letter as one PDF file in English to the following email address: ukraine@ndi.org. Please indicate the position (Senior Program Assistant - Countering Disinformation Program) you are applying for in the subject line of the email. Your CV and motivation letter should demonstrate your interest and qualifications for this position.

Deadline. The deadline for the submission of the required documents is the end of the day of Sept. 13. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for the written assessment, and finalists only will be invited for an interview.

The NDI welcomes and supports a diverse, inclusive work environment. As such, our commitment is to promote equal employment opportunities for all applicants seeking employment and employees. The NDI makes employment decisions based on organizational needs, job requirements, and individual qualifications without regard to any grounds such as age, disability, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, etc.