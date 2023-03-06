Newsroom intern

Back

The Kyiv Independent, Ukraine’s biggest English-language publication, is offering unpaid internships.

The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet. It was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, in partnership with a media consultancy company Jnomics.

Today it’s a team of 37 people based mostly in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as Ukraine’s voice in the world and the world’s window into Ukraine.





Responsibilities:

Contributing to the news coverage;

Performing various journalistic tasks;

Being fully committed to the newsroom work during the time of the internship.





Requirements:

English language proficiency (B2 or higher);

Knowledge of Ukrainian language (enough to read and understand news updates, as well as understand a statement delivered in a video/audio form);

Following Ukrainian news agenda, its main newsmakers, as well as the international agenda in relation to Ukraine;

Devotion to the values of independent journalism;

Being based in Kyiv would be considered an advantage.





We offer:

market-level compensation;

working with a young and highly motivated team, for an award-winning media startup.busy, but flexible work schedule;





Please submit your CV and a motivation letter to jobs@kyivindependent.com. Put “Internship” in the subject line of the email.The candidates with relevant skills and experience will be invited for an interview.





Note: This can be a full-time or a part-time position. Hybrid or remote format of work is possible upon agreement.