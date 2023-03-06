Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Monday, March 6, 2023
Back

Newsroom intern

Share

The Kyiv Independent, Ukraine’s biggest English-language publication, is offering unpaid internships.

The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet. It was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, in partnership with a media consultancy company Jnomics. 

Today it’s a team of 37 people based mostly in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as Ukraine’s voice in the world and the world’s window into Ukraine.


Responsibilities:

  • Contributing to the news coverage; 
  • Performing various journalistic tasks;
  • Being fully committed to the newsroom work during the time of the internship.


Requirements:

  • English language proficiency (B2 or higher);
  • Knowledge of Ukrainian language (enough to read and understand news updates, as well as understand a statement delivered in a video/audio form);
  • Following Ukrainian news agenda, its main newsmakers, as well as the international agenda in relation to Ukraine;
  • Devotion to the values of independent journalism;
  • Being based in Kyiv would be considered an advantage.


We offer:

  • market-level compensation;
  • working with a young and highly motivated team, for an award-winning media startup.busy, but flexible work schedule;


Please submit your CV and a motivation letter to jobs@kyivindependent.com. Put “Internship” in the subject line of the email.The candidates with relevant skills and experience will be invited for an interview. 


Note: This can be a full-time or a part-time position. Hybrid or remote format of work is possible upon agreement.

PUBLISH YOUR VACANCY

Stand withUkrainianwomen
This International Women’s day we want to recognize women on the front lines, women as diplomats, and female war reporters. Support our women-led Ukrainian news outlet.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK