Job opportunities in the Alinea International (Ukraine Office)/ Support to Ukraine’s Reforms for Governance (SURGe) Project

Alinea International is one of Canada’s leading international development firms, providing management and technical expertise to developing and transitional country partners on projects that promote sustainable growth and meaningful opportunities for people to improve their lives. Over the past 30 years, we have implemented over 370 projects in more than 65 countries.

Alinea International has two offices in Canada and 11 offices around the world, including an office in Ukraine. Over almost thirteen years of presence in Ukraine, Alinea International has successfully implemented five international technical assistance projects.

In October 2019, Alinea International launched a new five-year project in Ukraine: Support to Ukraine’s Reforms for Governance (SURGe). SURGe is a technical assistance project in Ukraine, funded by Global Affairs Canada and implemented by Alinea International Ltd.

SURGe project is looking for the following experts:

Communication Expert for two Initiatives : Humanitarian Assistance Governance and Facilitating the Development and Monitoring of the National Reform Agenda to develop communication campaigns on humanitarian assistance governance and facilitating the development and monitoring of the National Reform Agenda.

IT Project management expert who will provide support with the modernization of the Unified Register of Convicted and Detained Persons.

For the Policy Development/National Strategic Planning (ProjectUA):

Senior and Middle PHP developers (full stack developers) who will be working with a Tech Lead and the team to help the development of software to automate processes of planning and implementation reforms.

IT Tool Integration Expert who will be working with a Head of IT Unit and Senior ST Architect and the team to help provide assistance to selected GoU entity to analyze the existing processes for various levels of planning, M&E, and reporting, will define the possibilities for further development and integration of software to automate processes of planning and implementation reforms.