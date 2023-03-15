Back

The Kyiv Independent, Ukraine’s biggest English-language publication, is looking for a director for the war investigations unit.





The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet. It was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, in partnership with a media consultancy company Jnomics. Today it’s a team of 37 people based mostly in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as Ukraine’s voice in the world and the world’s window into Ukraine.





Requirements:

Working on the structure of investigative films;

Finding solutions for data visualization;

Coordinating all stages of video production in compliance with established deadlines;

Supporting the editing director at the post-production stage;

Approving graphic solutions and coordinating the designer’s work





Requirements:

Have experience working on documentary stories as a director;

Creativity all production stages;

Understanding the specifics of journalistic investigations;

Have high communication skills and the ability to work in a team;

Devotion to the values of independent journalism;

Being based in KyivEnglish language proficiency (B2 or higher)





We offer:

market-level compensation;

working with a young and highly motivated team, for an award-winning media startup;

busy but flexible work schedule;





Please submit your CV and motivation letter to jobs@kyivindependent.com. Put “Director for the war investigations unit” in the subject line of the email. The candidates with relevant skills and experience will be invited for an interview.

Note: It’s a full-time position. Hybrid format of work is possible for this position upon agreement.