Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Back

Director for the War Investigations Unit

Share

The Kyiv Independent, Ukraine’s biggest English-language publication, is looking for a director for the war investigations unit.


The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet. It was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, in partnership with a media consultancy company Jnomics. Today it’s a team of 37 people based mostly in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as Ukraine’s voice in the world and the world’s window into Ukraine. 


Requirements: 

  • Working on the structure of investigative films;
  • Finding solutions for data visualization; 
  • Coordinating all stages of video production in compliance with established deadlines;
  • Supporting the editing director at the post-production stage;
  • Approving graphic solutions and coordinating the designer’s work


Requirements:

  • Have experience working on documentary stories as a director;
  • Creativity all production stages;
  • Understanding the specifics of journalistic investigations;
  • Have high communication skills and the ability to work in a team;
  • Devotion to the values of independent journalism;
  • Being based in KyivEnglish language proficiency (B2 or higher)


We offer:

  • market-level compensation;
  • working with a young and highly motivated team, for an award-winning media startup;
  • busy but flexible work schedule;


Please submit your CV and motivation letter to jobs@kyivindependent.com. Put “Director for the war investigations unit” in the subject line of the email. The candidates with relevant skills and experience will be invited for an interview.

 

Note: It’s a full-time position. Hybrid format of work is possible for this position upon agreement.

PUBLISH YOUR VACANCY

We can buy ourselves flowers
Ukrainian women are fighting for democracy and freedom for Ukraine, saving lives on the front line, and defending Ukrainian interests in the international field. Support our women-led Ukrainian news outlet and the fight we are taking on now.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK