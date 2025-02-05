US won't rule out using American troops to 'take over' Gaza Strip, Trump says

This audio is created with AI assistance

In a stunning proposal on Feb. 4, U.S. President Donald Trump asserted that the United States "will take over" the Gaza Strip, potentially with the help of American troops.

“(The United States will) own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site, level the site and get rid of the destroyed buildings,” Trump said during a news conference alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump, who has repeatedly vowed to "end the war" in Ukraine and previously touted his record that the U.S. saw "no wars" during his first presidential term, said during the news conference that he will consider sending U.S. troops to the region "if it's necessary."

"We’re going to take over that piece, that we’re going to develop it," Trump said. "I do see a long-term ownership position, and I see it bringing great stability to that part of the Middle East, and maybe the entire Middle East," he added.

Trump's comments, which come alongside Netanyahu's first visit to the United States since Trump was inaugurated on Jan. 20, mark a rapid reversal of Trump's 2016 campaign promise to remove American troops from the Middle East following the fallout of the Iraq war.

When pressed on what Trump's plans were for the Palestinians living within the region, Trump said that he would turn it into “the Riviera of the Middle East,” rebuilding Gaza into a jobs and tourism leading region. The president added that neighboring countries Egypt and Jordan should play a role in resettling Palestinians — both of which have previously said they are unwilling to accept refugees.

Trump's comments come as Israel and Palestine have agreed to a ceasefire, as negotiations on prisoner exchanges continue.

Following his election victory in November 2024, Trump proclaimed that he was "going to stop the wars."

"We had no wars, for four years, we had no wars. Except we defeated ISIS," Trump said during his victory speech.

Trump, who has a history of outlandish comments, said on Feb. 3 that he was seeking to have Ukraine supply the U.S. with rare earth minerals as a condition for aid for the war-torn country.

"We're looking to do a deal with Ukraine, where they're going to secure what we're giving them with their rare earths and other things," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Feb. 3.

Ukraine and its allies have been concerned about the future of U.S. aid under President Trump since he has repeatedly criticized former President Joe Biden for his administration's assistance to Kyiv.

