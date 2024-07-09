Skip to content
US supplies Ukraine with Metal Shark high-speed boats

by Kateryna Hodunova July 9, 2024 10:53 PM 1 min read
A Metal Shark high-speed boat delivered by the U.S. to Ukraine for its Maritime Guard. The State Border Guard Service announced on July 9, 2024, that the watercraft are already being used. (State Border Guard Service / Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The United States sent Metal Shark high-speed boats to Ukraine for its Maritime Guard, the State Border Guard Service reported on July 9 on Facebook.

The watercraft were transferred in cooperation with the Office of Defense Cooperation (ODC) and Export Control and Related Border Security (EXBS) program, the statement read.

The State Border Guard Service did not specify how many boats were delivered from the U.S.

The boats are equipped with modern navigation and control systems, automatic fire extinguishing, as well as a video surveillance system, making them maneuverable, fast, and ergonomic, the State Border Guard Service said.

Ukraine's Maritime Guard is already using the watercraft on the sea and rivers near the state border. The boats also ensure the security of the maritime corridor in the Black Sea, according to the statement.

Kyiv was forced to set up a new export route in the Black Sea last year after Russia unilaterally pulled out the Black Sea grain deal.

Initially envisioned as a humanitarian corridor to allow the departure of ships stranded there since the start of the full-scale war, it has since grown into a full-blown trade route.

As of the end of June, Ukraine had exported 37.4 million tons of agricultural products through the new route, the Infrastructure Ministry said.

Ukraine working on new maritime strategy, Zelensky says
The Ukrainian government is working on a new maritime strategy that will be soon approved by the National Security and Defense Council, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on July 6.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.