US sanctions companies, individuals involved in production, transfer of Iranian drones to Russia

The U.S. Treasury Department unveiled additional sanctions on Nov. 15 on the entities involved in the production and transfer of Iranian drones to Russia. The sanctions target several aviation-related companies, including Shahed Aviation Industries Research Center, Success Aviation Services FZC and i Jet Global DMCC and two individuals – Abbas Djuma and Tigran Srabionov – who facilitated the Russian mercenary Wagner Group’s “acquisition of UAVs from Iran,” according to the department's statement.

Shahed Aviation Industries Research Center (SAIRC) has designed and manufactured several Shahed-series drones, including the Shahed-136 one-way attack UAV that Russian forces have used in recent attacks targeting civilian infrastructure across Ukraine.