Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

US responds to Russia's threats over Patriot missile systems

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 17, 2022 1:16 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. State Department said Russia is single-handedly responsible for provocations in Ukraine after the Russian Embassy said of “unpredictable consequences” if the U.S. sends Patriot missiles to Ukraine.

“The only provocative measures that have been taken over the course of this entire conflict are being made by Russia,” State Department Deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told CNN, adding that the U.S. “is not now nor has it ever been at war with Russia.”

Patel neither confirmed nor denied the Patriot systems shipment to Ukraine. White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Dec. 16 that Ukraine would receive more air defense in the next U.S. military aid package.

According to Voice of America, the decision to send a Patriot missile system to Ukraine could be announced this week. This follows similar reports from CNN and Reuters on Dec. 13.

Ukraine has repeatedly asked the U.S. to provide Patriot systems amid devastating Russian missile strikes on the country’s energy infrastructure.

On Dec. 16, Russia launched the seventh missile strike against Ukraine, firing 76 cruise missiles at the nation's energy infrastructure. Ukraine’s air defense downed 60 of them. Explosions were reported in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, except for Russian-occupied Crimea and Luhansk Oblast.

Ukraine war latest: Russia unleashes 7th missile strike using 76 missiles, hitting energy infrastructure
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.