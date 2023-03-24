Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Blinken: Ukraine likely to regain territory through mix of diplomatic, military action

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 24, 2023 3:18 PM 2 min read
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Capitol Hill March 23, 2023. (Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Ukraine will likely regain its territory through a mix of military and diplomatic means, France24 reported on March 24.

"I think there's going to be territory in Ukraine that the Ukrainians are determined to fight for on the ground; there may be territory that they decide that they'll have to try to get back in other ways," Blinken said.

According to France24, he was responding to a question from Republican Chris Stewart as to whether the U.S. would back Ukraine's efforts to reclaim Crimea.

Crimea has been under Russian occupation since 2014 following a fake referendum staged by Russia to annex the territory. Since then, Russia has relocated both its civilians and military personnel there, imprisoned locals who stood up against the occupation, and turned the peninsula into a military base from which it launches attacks on Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion to return all of Ukraine's territory, including Crimea.

Blinken responded that, "these have to be Ukrainian decisions about what they want their future to be and how that lands in terms of the sovereignty, the territorial integrity the independence of the country."

On Feb. 18, retired U.S. General Ben Hodges, who commanded U.S. troops in Europe, told the publication Ukrinform that Ukraine has a realistic chance to liberate Russian-occupied Crimea by the end of the summer if it gets long-range missiles.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine receives fighter jets from Slovakia, says Bakhmut counterattack possible
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.