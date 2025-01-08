Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, United States, Congress, Genocide, Russia, Ukraine
Edit post

US lawmakers submit resolution labeling Russia's war in Ukraine genocide

by Boldizsar Gyori January 8, 2025 12:03 PM 1 min read
The U.S. Capitol Dome on Capitol Hill on Oct. 24, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A draft resolution to recognize Russia’s war against Ukraine as genocidal was among the first bills submitted to the new U.S. Congress on Jan. 6., the Congress’ website showed.

The draft resolution was submitted by a bipartisan group of legislators, Ukraine’s Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova said in a Facebook post.

"Systematic actions against the Ukrainian people committed by Russian forces under the direction of Russian Federation political leadership meets one or more of the criteria under Article II of the Genocide Convention," the draft resolution’s preamble read.

The resolution cites the Russian military’s intentional targeting of civilians, civilian infrastructure, systematic sexual violence against Ukrainian women, men, and children, as well as the forced deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.

"All crimes committed by the Russian Federation must be reflected in U.S. law to ensure that Russian criminals are punished and to prevent such heinous crimes in the future," the Ukrainian ambassador wrote in her post.

"Currently, the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine has opened 170,090 cases of crimes related to the aggression of the Russian Federation (151,698 for war crimes)," Markarova added.

The draft resolution calls on the U.S. to condemn Russia and support Ukraine and international jurisdiction against those responsible for Russia’s actions.

In early 2023, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian official allegedly overseeing the forced deportations of Ukrainian children to Russia.

Author: Boldizsar Gyori
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:29 AM

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 2, injure 13 over past day.

Russia launched 64 Shahed-type attack drones and various dummy drones against Ukraine overnight, the Air Force reported. Air defenses shot down 41 drones over nine different oblasts, while 22 dummy drones were lost in the airspace, three flew to Russia, and one to Belarus, according to the statement.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.