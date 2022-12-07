US lawmakers agree to provide additional $800 million in defense aid for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. lawmakers agreed to pass the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDDA), which authorizes an additional $800 million in security assistance for Ukraine – an increase of $500 million over U.S. President Joe Biden’s request earlier this year, Reuters reported.

According to Reuters, the bill also includes $2.7 billion to boost munitions production capacity while temporarily waiving some restrictions on contracts for munitions to support Ukraine.

The NDAA is expected to pass the Senate and House of Representatives in December and be sent to the White House for Biden to sign it into law.