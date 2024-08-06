US seeks to confiscate ex-PM Lazarenko's money for Ukraine.

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. Justice Department wants to confiscate $200 million from Ukraine's ex-Prime Minister Pavlo Lazarenko in favor of Ukraine, Mary Butler, the department's senior official, said in an interview with the Voice of America published on Aug. 5.

Pavlo Lazarenko served as Ukraine's prime minister from 1996 to 1997. He fled the country in 1999 and was arrested in the U.S. and sentenced to eight years in prison, a fine, and a confiscation of assets soon after on a charge of money laundering.

After the release in 2012, Lazarenko reportedly obtained a right to reside in the U.S., where he still lives while the investigation is ongoing.

The case involves the possible confiscation of over $200 million seized in various countries. The trials have been going on for about 20 years.

The scope of charges in the case in which Lazarenko was found guilty was much narrower than those originally brought by the U.S. Justice Department, Butler said.

"The case is still not over, but I am pleased to announce that we have reached another decision that brings us closer to the possibility of obtaining a final decision on confiscation. Then Mr. Lazarenko can appeal as much as he wants. But we are still moving forward," Butler said.

Lazarenko was ranked eighth in Transparency International’s 2004 list of top 10 most corrupt political leaders.