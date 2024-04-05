Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Iran, Sanctions, United States, Russia, Ukraine
Edit post

US announces new sanctions against shipping company linked to Iranian military

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 5, 2024 11:45 AM 1 min read
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Russian President Vladimir Putin during a joint news conference on July 19, 2022, in Tehran, Iran. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Mohammadreza Abbasi ATPImages/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced new sanctions on April 4 against the company Oceanlink Maritime DMCC for its role in shipping material for the Iranian military.

OFAC said that the move was in part guided by the goal of "disrupting Iran's ability to...support Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine."

Tehran and Moscow have deepened their military and political cooperation since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Iran has provided Russia with thousands of Shahed kamikaze drones used in airstrikes against Ukraine and has helped Moscow build a drone factory in Russia.

In February, Reuters reported that Iran had already sent 400 ballistic missiles to Russia. Ukrainian authorities have not confirmed this claim.

Oceanlink Maritime DMCC reportedly operates a fleet of at least 12 vessels that ship commodities for Iran, including for the Iranian military, OFAC said.

"The U.S. will continue to use our full range of tools to target the illicit funding streams that enable Iran's destabilizing activities in the region and around the world," said Treasury official Brian Nelson.

G7 leaders call on Iran not to supply Russia with missiles
G7 leaders called on third parties to stop providing Russia with material support, recalling Iran in their joint statement published on March 15.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:14 AM

Russia shells 6 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked six border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on April 4, firing 15 times and causing at least 83 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
12:46 AM

Czech FM: Ukrainians are fighting for all of Europe.

"(Ukrainians) really depend on our help and we in turn depend on the fact that the Ukrainians are also fighting for the security of the whole of Europe, so we are in this together," Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said at the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting.
12:00 AM

Russia claims drone attack on Kursk.

Drones attacked Russia's Kursk region during the late hours of April 4, allegedly setting fire to civilian infrastructure, Roman Starovoyt, the regional governor, announced via Telegram.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.