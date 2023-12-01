Skip to content
US Ambassador: Two autotransformers delivered to Ukraine

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 1, 2023 10:07 PM 2 min read
An autotransformer delivered by the US to Ukraine in a photo released on Dec. 1. (U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink/Twitter)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Two autotransformers were delivered to Ukraine with the assistance of the Ukrainian state-owned energy company NPC Ukrenergo, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said on Dec. 1.

"While Russia sends missiles and drones at Ukraine’s energy grid, the U.S. is helping keep the power on," she said.

There are more autotransformers to come, she added.

Autotransformers use a single electrically conductive path, in contrast to normal transformers, which have separate input/output lines that are not connected. They are used to regulate the voltage of transmission lines.  In addition, autotransformers are generally cheaper and more efficient.

Ukraine is gearing up for a likely increase of Russian strikes on its energy infrastructure as winter approaches and the weather grows colder.

Russia began a campaign of mass strikes on Ukraine's energy system last year on Oct. 10 and continued to target the power system until spring, bringing the heating and power networks to a near-total collapse.

President Volodymyr Zelensky approved a plan on Nov. 7 by the National Security and Defense Council to stabilize Ukraine's energy sector in preparation for the coming winter months.

Andrii Cherniak, a representative of Ukraine's military intelligence, told the Liga news outlet on Nov.14 that Russia's special services were actively gathering information, including attempting to recruit collaborators, in order to better strike Ukraine's energy infrastructure this coming winter.

Russia launched a record number of drone attacks on Nov. 25, with the main target being Kyiv.

With winter approaching, is Ukraine’s energy system ready for renewed Russian attacks?
The specter of Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy system looms once again as winter rapidly approaches. Last year in early October, just as Ukraine’s heating season began, Russia launched a month-long series of missile and drone attacks against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, leading to blackouts…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
