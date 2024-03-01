Pentagon: US aid critical for Ukraine to liberate occupied territories

This audio is created with AI assistance

It is critical for Ukraine to receive additional U.S. funding not only to defend itself but also to take back Russian-occupied territories, Pentagon spokesperson General Pat Ryder said on Feb. 29.

The U.S. Senate on Feb. 13 passed a $95 billion foreign aid bill that includes $60 billion for Ukraine, as well as funds for Israel and other allies, but Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson has so far refused to put it to a vote in his chamber.

Months of delays in U.S. assistance have put a significant strain on Ukraine's efforts to resist Russian aggression, causing ammunition shortages and contributing to the loss of a key front-line city of Avdiivka.

"We continue to see Russia... making some small but incremental gains... And so it's vital that we be able to receive the supplemental funding," Ryder said during a press briefing.

"And as well as a full year appropriation to be able to ensure that Ukraine has the assistance to include air defense and ammunition capabilities to be able to not only defend themselves but also take back sovereign territory."

Ryder previously said that some U.S. assistance, including air defense capabilities, continues to flow to Ukraine under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).