Update: Number of injured in Kremenchuk attack rises to 55, including 6 children

The number of injured in the Russian attack on Kremenchuk on Sept. 22 has risen to 55 people, including six children, Kremenchuk Mayor Vitalii Maletskyi reported on Sept. 24.

Nineteen people have been hospitalized, including one child, the mayor said .

He earlier reported that one person was killed.

Russian forces attacked Kremenchuk around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 22, damaging residential buildings in the city’s downtown area. Poltava Oblast Governor Dmytro Lunin reported the same day that a Russian missile struck some civilian infrastructure.

The governor also said the air defenses downed one missile but hasn’t specified the total number of missiles launched against the city.