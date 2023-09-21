UPDATE: 38 of 44 Russian cruise missiles downed by Ukraine overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

According to updated information, Ukrainian forces shot down 38 of the 44 cruise missiles launched by Russia overnight on Sept. 21, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported.

In the early hours of the day, Russian forces launched a massive strike against Ukraine reportedly using 44 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles.

Russia also launched six S-300 anti-air guided missiles in the attack, the General Staff added.

The strikes targeted multiple oblasts, including Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kharkiv, Lviv, Rivne, and Kherson, leaving at least two people dead and 26 injured, local officials reported.

According to the General Staff, Russia targeted energy and industrial infrastructure.