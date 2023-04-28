Update: 17 killed in Russian missile strike on Uman

This audio is created with AI assistance

As of 2:47 p.m. local time, 17 people are known to be killed in Russia's April 28 missile strike on Uman, Cherkasy Oblast, reported Governor Ihor Taburets.

Earlier, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said three children were killed in the attack. Eighteen people were injured, nine of whom were hospitalized, according to the report.

Seventeen people were rescued from the rubble, including three children, and one body fragment was retrieved, the emergency service wrote.

The number of casualties is constantly updated as the rescue operation is ongoing.

Russia hit a 9-story apartment building in Uman in the early hours of April 28 during its mass missile strike against Ukraine.

The attack partially destroyed the three upper floors of the building within one block and caused large fires, according to the first responders.