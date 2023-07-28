Unexploded cluster round kills farmer, wounds another in Mykolaiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

An unexploded cluster round killed one man and wounded another in Mykolaiv Oblast, the regional head of police, Serhii Shaihet, said on Telegram on July 28.



The two farmers were working in the field near the village of Lepetiha, collecting straw to feed livestock for the winter. One of them stepped on a cluster round, detonating it.



A 48-year-old man died on the spot, while the other was hospitalized by the explosion.



The police warned all civilians to be cautious, especially in areas that are exposed to shelling.