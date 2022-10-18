Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerTuesday, October 18, 2022

Zelensky: ‘We do not forget about any of our people, we have to return them all’.

October 18, 2022 1:28 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

President Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the return of 108 Ukrainian women who were freed from Russian captivity on Oct. 17. 

In his address to the nation, he thanked every person involved in the successful operation and said that "the more Russian prisoners we have, the sooner we can free our heroes." 

He also acknowledged that Ukraine was undergoing “hours of dismantling debris and eliminating the consequences of impacts” in the wake of the Russian drone attack on Kyiv that killed at least four, including a pregnant mother, on Oct. 17. 

"Vladimir Putin can write this down as yet another 'achievement' - he killed one more pregnant woman," Zelensky said. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok