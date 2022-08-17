Zelensky warns residents of Crimea, other occupied territories not to approach Russian military infrastructure

President Volodymyr Zelensky asked residents in Russian-occupied territories to avoid getting close to Russian military facilities where ammunition and equipment are stored.

The warning comes after explosions were reported in a Russian ammunition depot in northern Crimea, resulting in a second suspected Ukrainian attack on the occupied peninsula in August.

Separately, the Guardian reported that Mykhailo Podolyak, the advisor to the President's Office, hinted that Ukraine regards the Crimean Bridge linking the occupied peninsula with the Russian mainland as a legitimate military target.

Podolyak told the publication that there could be more attacks in the “next two or three months” similar to the mysterious Aug. 16 strikes on a railway junction and an airbase in Crimea.