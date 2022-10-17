Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Zelensky: Ukraine liberates Arkhanhelske, Myroliubivka in Kherson Oblast

October 3, 2022 3:31 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukrainian armed forces recaptured two settlements in the north of Kherson Oblast, Arkhanhelske and Myroliubivka, amid their counteroffensive, President Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed on Oct. 2.

Earlier, on Aug. 29, an unnamed source in the Ukrainian military told CNN that the villages of Novodmytrivka, Arkhanhelske, Tomyna Balka, and Pravdyne in Kherson Oblast had been liberated from Russian occupation.

In his evening address on Oct. 2, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine's counteroffensive success is not limited to Lyman, a city Russian forces have used as a supply hub to launch attacks in the northern part of Donetsk Oblast since it was captured in May. Lyman was fully cleared of Russian forces on Oct. 2.

