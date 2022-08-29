Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalCNN: Ukrainian forces liberate 4 villages on Kherson front

August 29, 2022 10:13 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The villages of Nova Dmytrivka, Arkhanhelske, Tomyna Balka, and Pravdyne were liberated from Russian occupation, an unnamed source in the Ukrainian military told CNN. The news comes amid announcements of Ukraine's counteroffensive in the southern Kherson Oblast having started on Aug. 29. “We'll see how it goes from here. Our target is Kherson," the unnamed source told CNN.

