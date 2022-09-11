Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 12, 2022 12:33 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
In a video address, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he is confident that the Ukrainian military will liberate all Russian-occupied territories and reach Ukraine's borders. "They will call (the Russian retreat) a gesture of goodwill," Zelensky said. "We will call it victory." 


The Kyiv Independent news desk
