Zelensky: Russia's constant terror implies its refusal to engage in negotiations.
October 10, 2022 1:00 am
President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address on Oct. 9 that the world should officially designate Russia as a terrorist state. "Terrorism at the state level is one of the most heinous international crimes, which threatens not just someone in the world, but the entire international community," he said. In September, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Ukraine doesn't reject the idea of peace talks with Russia in principle but will only take part in them as far as they concern the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity.
