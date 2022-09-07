Zelensky: 'Europe is no place for murderers and those who support them'
September 7, 2022 2:53 am
President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his video address on Sept. 6 that Russian tourism in Europe is unacceptable and called on the EU to implement visa restrictions for Russian citizens. “Russia has [!also!] repeatedly sent killers to Europe under the guise of ordinary tourists,” he added.
