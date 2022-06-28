Zelensky calls on UN to recognize Russia as terrorist state.
This item is part of our running news digest
June 29, 2022 12:50 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
President Volodymyr Zelensky in an address to the UN Security Council said that the organization should adopt the legal definition of a terrorist state. He also asked to recognize the Russian missile strike on Kremenchuk shopping mall, which killed at least 20 people, as a terrorist act. Although the UN Charter should maintain peace globally, “Russia has not been punished on an international level yet,” he said.