April 17, 2022 5:52 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen told German newspaper Bild am Sonntag that the EU is not considering an outright ban on Russian oil, as the move will lead to shortages, rising market prices, and “ultimately strengthen Putin.” Von der Leyen said that the EU is “developing smart mechanisms that will allow oil to be included in the next sanctions package.”

