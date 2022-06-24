Von der Leyen: EU to sanction Sberbank, not impose direct ban on Russian oil.
This item is part of our running news digest
April 17, 2022 5:52 pm
Head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen told German newspaper Bild am Sonntag that the EU is not considering an outright ban on Russian oil, as the move will lead to shortages, rising market prices, and “ultimately strengthen Putin.” Von der Leyen said that the EU is “developing smart mechanisms that will allow oil to be included in the next sanctions package.”