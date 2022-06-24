Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUS believes it can identify Russian units that committed war crimes in Bucha.

April 7, 2022 1:18 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to a US official, identifying those involved is an extremely high priority for the US intelligence community, CNN reports. It is already clear that more than one military unit or group of Russian troops are responsible for the massacres, but it is uncertain whether the U.S. would announce its findings publicly and the decision to do so could be left up to Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
