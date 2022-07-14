Update: Russian attacks on Vinnytsia were Kalibr cruise missiles launched from Black Sea
July 14, 2022 2:36 pm
According to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of Ukraine's Presidential Office, the missiles that hit Vinnytsia on July 14 were launched from a Russian submarine located in the Black Sea. As of 2 p.m. on July 14, the death toll in Russia’s attack on downtown Vinnytsia has reached 20 people, including three children, Tymoshenko reported. The rescue operation continues.