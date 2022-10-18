Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Update: Russia strikes energy facilities in Dnipro, serious damage reported

October 18, 2022 8:36 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian forces struck energy infrastructure in the city of Dnipro twice, Deputy Head of President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported on Telegram. There is "serious damage," Tymoshenko said, adding that more details were forthcoming. The State Emergency Service is already on site, Tymoshenko said. 

