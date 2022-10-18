Update: Russia strikes energy facilities in Dnipro, serious damage reported
October 18, 2022 8:36 am
Russian forces struck energy infrastructure in the city of Dnipro twice, Deputy Head of President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported on Telegram. There is "serious damage," Tymoshenko said, adding that more details were forthcoming. The State Emergency Service is already on site, Tymoshenko said.
