Ukrposhta announces new postal stamp featuring Crimean Bridge.
October 8, 2022 1:37 pm
Ihor Smelyansky, head of Ukraine’s state-owned postal service, said that Ukrposhta would issue postal stamps featuring “what has remained” of the Crimean Bridge. Smelyansky said they have been preparing the stamp for a long time and plan to sell 7 million such stamps for Hr 18 ($0.48) each. An explosion took place around 6 a.m. on Oct. 8 at the bridge, which links the occupied peninsula with Russia.
