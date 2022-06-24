Ukrainian troops return 10-year-old girl a smartphone that Russian soldiers took from her.
This item is part of our running news digest
April 18, 2022 6:10 pm
Russian occupiers took away the girl’s pink smartphone on March 15, when she and her family were evacuating from their native Trostianets city in Sumy Oblast, which was under Russian occupation back then. According to the 93rd “Kholodnyi Yar” brigade, the Ukrainian military has later found the phone among the belongings of a captured Russian soldier and returned it to the girl's family.