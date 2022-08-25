Ukrainian MPs propose to expel former members of pro-Kremlin party from parliament
This item is part of our running news digest
August 25, 2022 8:48 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The draft law was registered in the Verkhovna Rada by three members of ex-President Petro Poroshenko's European Solidarity party and one member of President Volodymyr Zelensky's Servant of the People party. The proposal calls for the termination of the mandates of 42 former members of the now banned Kremlin-friendly Opposition Platform — For Peace party on account of them having left the party group and some having left Ukraine.
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.