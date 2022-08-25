The draft law was registered in the Verkhovna Rada by three members of ex-President Petro Poroshenko's European Solidarity party and one member of President Volodymyr Zelensky's Servant of the People party. The proposal calls for the termination of the mandates of 42 former members of the now banned Kremlin-friendly Opposition Platform — For Peace party on account of them having left the party group and some having left Ukraine.