Ukrainian intelligence: Russian occupiers begin leaving Crimea, southern Ukraine with their families.
September 13, 2022 3:07 pm
An “urgent evacuation” of Russian proxies, intelligence officers, and military commanders is undergoing despite their assurances given to the population that the area is safe, according to Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate. The developments are a direct result of successful Ukrainian counteroffensives, the report said.
