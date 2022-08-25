Ukrainian forces hit Antonivsky bridge near Kherson again.
August 25, 2022 4:01 pm
Operational Command South said that Russian forces are not currently trying to use or repair the Antonivsky Bridge across the Dnipro River. Ukraine’s military has also destroyed two command and control points of Russian artillery units near Kakhovka and Beryslav in Kherson Oblast, destroying self-propelled artillery, vehicles, and an ammunition depot in Nova Kakhovka, Operational Command South said.
