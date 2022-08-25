Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, August 25, 2022

externalUkrainian forces hit Antonivsky bridge near Kherson again.

This item is part of our running news digest

August 25, 2022 4:01 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Operational Command South said that Russian forces are not currently trying to use or repair the Antonivsky Bridge across the Dnipro River. Ukraine’s military has also destroyed two command and control points of Russian artillery units near Kakhovka and Beryslav in Kherson Oblast, destroying self-propelled artillery, vehicles, and an ammunition depot in Nova Kakhovka, Operational Command South said. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok