Ukrainian Defense Intelligence: Russia may soon announce general mobilization.
This item is part of our running news digest
May 2, 2022 8:49 pm
Kyrylo Budanov, chief of Defense Ministry's Intelligence Directorate, said in an interview that the Russian Federal Agency for State Reserves began inspecting their food stocks for the country's military, which Ukraine believes can be a potential signal that an influx of new personnel is soon to be conscripted. Budanov doesn't rule out that the mobilization will be called on May 9.