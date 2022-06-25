Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
June 20, 2022 2:17 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the political watchdog Chesno, whose analyst was present at the hearing, the court ruled to ban the party and confiscate all its property. The party was led by Viktor Medvedchuk, close ally of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and currently facing high treason charges. It is the eleventh pro-Russian party to be outlawed in Ukraine following Russia's full-scale invasion. 

