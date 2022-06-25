Ukrainian court bans Kremlin-linked Opposition Platform – For Life party
This item is part of our running news digest
June 20, 2022 2:17 pm
According to the political watchdog Chesno, whose analyst was present at the hearing, the court ruled to ban the party and confiscate all its property. The party was led by Viktor Medvedchuk, close ally of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and currently facing high treason charges. It is the eleventh pro-Russian party to be outlawed in Ukraine following Russia's full-scale invasion.