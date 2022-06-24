Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Friday, June 24, 2022
Ukrainian activists block trucks at Poland-Belarus border, demand halting EU trade with Russia

March 19, 2022 5:31 pmby Oleg Sukhov
Activists block trucks headed from the European Union to Russia and Belarus, at the Poland-Belarus border. The banner says "No to the war" in Russian. (Inna Parfeniuk/Facebook)

Ukrainian activists are currently blocking trucks from crossing the border from Poland to Belarus.

The activists demanded that the European Union stop its trade with Russia.

"Every product and every euro that feeds the Russian economy kills Ukrainians," they said on a Facebook page devoted to the protest.

One of the Ukrainian activists, Iryna Zemlyana, told the Kyiv Independent there were about 200 protesters on the border. She said the line of trucks currently stretches for more than 30 kilometers.

Zemlyana also said the protest would last until the EU's trade with Russia and Belarus is halted.

Activists block trucks headed from the European Union to Russia and Belarus, at the Poland-Belarus border. (Inna Parfeniuk/Facebook)

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on March 19 effectively backed the demonstrators and proposed an EU embargo on trade with Russia.

This is the second time the activists are blocking the border for Russian and Belarusian trucks. During the previous rally last weekend, on March 12-14, dozens of protesters blocked the border but were eventually pushed away by the police.

Oleg Sukhov
Author: Oleg Sukhov

Oleg Sukhov is a political reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is a former editor and reporter at the Moscow Times. He has a master's degree in history from the Moscow State University. He moved to Ukraine in 2014 due to the crackdown on independent media in Russia and covered war, corruption, reforms and law enforcement for the Kyiv Post.

Tags: Russia's war, European Union

