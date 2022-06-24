Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
May 25, 2022 4:34 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine’s Operational Tactical Group “East” reported on Facebook that in its area of command Russian forces carried out three attacks on May 24. The groups says its forces destroyed a warehouse with up to 180 Russian troops inside, two tanks, five infantry combat vehicles, three armored personnel carriers, three artillery systems, three mortars, and three unmanned aerial vehicles.

