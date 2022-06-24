Ukraine's Military: up to 180 Russian troops killed, 19 pieces of equipment destroyed in east on May 24
This item is part of our running news digest
May 25, 2022 4:34 am
Ukraine’s Operational Tactical Group “East” reported on Facebook that in its area of command Russian forces carried out three attacks on May 24. The groups says its forces destroyed a warehouse with up to 180 Russian troops inside, two tanks, five infantry combat vehicles, three armored personnel carriers, three artillery systems, three mortars, and three unmanned aerial vehicles.