Ukraine's Military: Russia regrouping troops, strengthening artillery and air defense units in the Zaporizhzhia, Kryvyi Rih and Mykolaiv areas.
May 3, 2022 6:28 am
The Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration reported on May 2 that Russian forces are trying to establish a network of logistical support for troops in these areas. Russian forces also heavily shelled the town of Tokmak in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and in Berdyansk, Russian forces have reportedly called local residents asking for personal information.