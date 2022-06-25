Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
June 16, 2022 2:13 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine's Operational Command "East" reports late on June 15 that they destroyed two Russian ammunition depots and military equipment, including an infantry fighting vehicle, armored personnel carrier, multi-purpose armored tracked vehicle, and a few artillery tractors in the east of the country. Russian forces also reportedly lost 34 soldiers in the same time frame.

