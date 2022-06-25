Ukraine's military destroys Russian equipment, field ammunition depots.
June 16, 2022 2:13 am
Ukraine's Operational Command "East" reports late on June 15 that they destroyed two Russian ammunition depots and military equipment, including an infantry fighting vehicle, armored personnel carrier, multi-purpose armored tracked vehicle, and a few artillery tractors in the east of the country. Russian forces also reportedly lost 34 soldiers in the same time frame.