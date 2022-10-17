Ukraine's IT services export 16% up in 2022
October 7, 2022 2:31 pm
For eight months of 2022, IT exports have grown by 16% year over year, according to the monitoring service Opendatabot. The tech sector currently accounts for almost half of Ukraine's export of services and is one of the very few export fields in Ukraine that show positive dynamics.
Ukraine's export of services in general, however, has decreased by 6% in 2022.
