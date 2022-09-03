Ukraine's General Staff: Russian railway firm seeks to recruit 10,000 of its workers for war in Ukraine.
September 4, 2022 12:50 am
Employees of state railroad monopoly Russian Railways are expected to sign short-term contracts for six months and get $5,100 per month. A document on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's alleged plan to recruit volunteers at major companies was published by Alexei Tabalov, a Russian human rights lawyer.
