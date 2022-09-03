Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, September 3, 2022

externalUkraine's General Staff: Russian railway firm seeks to recruit 10,000 of its workers for war in Ukraine.

This item is part of our running news digest

September 4, 2022 12:50 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Employees of state railroad monopoly Russian Railways are expected to sign short-term contracts for six months and get $5,100 per month. A document on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's alleged plan to recruit volunteers at major companies was published by Alexei Tabalov, a Russian human rights lawyer. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok