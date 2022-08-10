Ambassador of Ukraine to Lebanon Ihor Ostash said on Aug. 10 that Russia has fully established a criminal system transporting stolen grain from Ukraine, using "mainly Syrian and Russian vessels, and not only that" through Turkey, Syria, and other countries of the Middle East. The first grain ship to leave Ukraine since Russia launched its all-out invasion on Feb. 24 departed from Odesa on Aug. 1 but the buyer in Lebanon, its final destination, refused to accept the cargo due to a delivery delay of more than five months. The shipper is now looking for another consignee to offload the cargo either in Tripoli or any other port, the embassy said.